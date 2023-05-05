If your birthday is today: Speak up, share your feelings and work toward better relationships. Put your energy into your home and family. Use your energy constructively and make this a year to remember.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Deter people trying to pry into your personal life. Focus on what you can accomplish. A chance to do something constructive for someone who needs help will inspire you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Consider the consequences before deciding to take a risk with your health or wealth. Look into lifestyle choices, with a focus on paring down.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Your ability to comfort people will put you in demand. Speak with compassion, and you'll set standards for others to follow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful not to reveal sensitive information. You'll face scrutiny if you aren't transparent about your motives. Your hard work will result in new opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Visit someone you enjoy being around. A partnership will inspire the discipline to follow your plan. An offer will change how you live.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Added discipline will help you train for a physical challenge. Pay attention to what your body is telling you and nourish it with a healthy diet.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An open mind will encourage you to take on something unusual. Traveling for the purpose of discovery will feed your soul and help you gain insight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen to what people are telling you, but verify what you hear. Staying on the right path will require getting your facts straight and showing how they can help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A financial plan will help you attain personal freedom. Control your destiny by how and where you work, and whom you work with.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be aware of what everyone in your circle is doing and where they place their loyalty. A change won't sit well with you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Use your imagination to boost your finances. Don't trust someone who can't give you a straight answer. Don't take a risk with your health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Go out of your way to get things done. Refuse to take on too much. Turn your home into a place of comfort and convenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.