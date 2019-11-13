“The 53rd Annual CMA Awards,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Host Carrie Underwood will be joined by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton as special guest hosts for this year’s festivities, which are billed as “celebrating the legendary women of country music.” Maren Morris leads the field of nominees this year with six nods, followed by Brothers Osborne with four. Underwood herself is up for three.
“Chicago P.D.,” 9 p.m. on NBC
After she gets injured while pursuing a suspect, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) reports for a medical exam, where she receives a diagnosis that leaves her shocked in the new episode “No Regrets.” Meanwhile, a homicide investigation turns into a missing-persons case, with a markedly sinister twist, and Voight (Jason Beghe) must decide between getting justice and following the letter of the law.