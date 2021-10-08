What is: a berry, loaded with fat and fiber, is sometimes called an alligator pear and, according to researchers, offers far-ranging health benefits, including banishing belly fat? An avocado. All that and guacamole, too!
A recent study in the Journal of Nutrition found that when women who are overweight or have obesity eat an avocado a day for 12 weeks, they lose measurable amounts of visceral, heart-stopping belly fat. And that’s even though one Haas avocado contains around 320 calories — 245 from fat — and 29.5 grams of total fat, of which 24 grams are poly- and monounsaturated (the good kind).
So what makes this flavor— and calorie-rich berry so good for you? The researchers think the fiber and monounsaturated fatty acids may play a major role: A whole avocado contains around 10 grams of fiber — about 40% of women’s daily recommendation — and we know the more fiber in a diet, the less visceral belly fat you’ll have. Also, insoluble fiber (70% of the fiber in an avocado) increases intestinal bulk and shortens transit time, lowering absorption of excess calories. As for avocados’ other benefits, they include:
• A nutritional boost from vitamins C, E, K and B6, riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, beta carotene, magnesium and potassium.
• Support for healthy cholesterol levels: In 3.5 ounces of avocado, there are 76 milligrams of a plant sterol that contributes to control of lousy LDL cholesterol.
For recipes for Kale, Avocado & Tomato Salad and Avocado Tapenade Bruschetta, check out Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.”