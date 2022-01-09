On a cold January morning in 1895, 29-year-old Anna Utt made the trek to Des Moines to do something she’d been looking forward to for almost a decade.
No, it wasn’t a fancy ball or a cotillion or a Ladies Guild luncheon, although she had attended plenty and would host many more.
Anna was traveling to the Iowa Supreme Court from her home in Dyersville, Iowa, to take the bar exam. She was the sole woman among the group of 34 applicants.
The grueling two-day exam was followed by a third day of waiting as the judges scored the tests. Finally, when the names of those who passed were read, Anna was one of them. She was the first female attorney in Dubuque County and only the fifth in the state. Her score was the highest of the group.
The Des Moines Leader reported: “When the report of the judges was made, the courtroom was filled with spectators who loudly cheered when Mrs. Utt’s name was announced among the successful candidates.”
Born Anna Bush in 1865, she came from a Dubuque pioneer family. Her father, John D. Bush, established himself as a savvy businessman, eventually going into real estate. He served as a city alderman and was mayor of Dubuque from 1879 to 1880.
When Anna married attorney John B. Utt in 1885, she began her studies in his law office. The practice specialized in estate and probate law. In later years, Anna would take a page out of her father’s book, investing in real estate and assisting clients with their property transactions.
John died in 1913. Anna carried on with her practice, and in 1915 took on a new law partner named Frank D. Gilloon.
According to his grandson, Arthur, an attorney with Dubuque’s Gilloon, Wright & Hamel, P.C., Frank Gilloon might very well have been the first male attorney in Iowa to partner with a female who was not his spouse.
Anna often made the news for both social and business reasons: Hosting luncheons, attending funerals and weddings or traveling to “the Key City” to meet with her clients or courthouse officials.
In January 1921, Anna joined the defense team for William “Jimmie” Thomas Jr., a young man accused of the attempted rape of a neighbor. While criminal defense was not her area of expertise, she had done legal work for his family, and was the first on the scene when he was arrested.
The sensational case dominated the headlines in January and February of that year. The jury returned a guilty verdict, and Thomas was sentenced to 20 years in jail.
In June 1922, Anna and her co-counsels went before the Iowa Supreme Court with their appeal. The guilty verdict was reversed due to insufficient evidence and what the justices concluded was a coerced confession.
Anna was 75 years old when she died of pneumonia in 1941. She had practiced law in Dubuque County for more than 45 years and was the only female member of the Dubuque County Bar Association.
Pallbearers at her funeral included former Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kintzinger, and fellow attorneys Max Jenk and R.H. Offerman, who also was a former law partner. Frank O’Connor, the prosecuting attorney that Anna had faced in court during the Thomas trial, was an escort at her burial.
The Dubuque County Bar Association issued this proclamation: “This association has always manifested a great respect and admiration for Mrs. Utt. She was a woman of fine talents and legal judgment. She enjoyed the confidence of the courts, the attorneys and the public. She was true to her responsibilities to the law, her clients, to her friends and to the community.”
Anna Utt is buried beside her husband in Linwood Cemetery. It is a testament to her love and respect for him as a partner, in both life and the law, that no matter who Anna worked with in the years following John’s death, the name “J.B. Utt” always appeared on the letterhead.
Special thanks to Christy Deutmeyer, manager of the Dyersville Area Historical Society, and Arthur Gilloon, Esq. Additional sources: Dubuque Telegraph Herald digital archives; www.encyclopediadubuque.org; Harvard Law School Caselaw Access Project.