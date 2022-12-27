Oprah Winfrey (at age 55), Angelina Jolie (at age 39) and Jane Seymour (at age 47) all declared hormone replacement was essential for them to feel good and think clearly! And data supports the benefits if HR is taken for five to 10 years around the time of pre-menopause/menopause — and with a daily low-dose aspirin. But there are always questions about potential drawbacks.

Well, a study in JAMA looked at the use of estrogen by women with a prior hysterectomy and estrogen and medroxyprogesterone acetate (one form of progesterone) by post-menopausal women with a uterus and found that women taking only estrogen saw a significant reduction in breast cancer risk.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

