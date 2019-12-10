HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Fever River Puppeteers’ marionette production of “Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise” will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St.
The 45-minute, family-friendly show also will be performed at 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21; Sunday, Dec. 22; and Friday, Dec. 27.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for those 12 and younger and will be available at the door.
For more information, call 608-732-7129 or visit
www.hazelgreenoperahouse.blogspot.com.