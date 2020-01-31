“Parasite” is a South Korean film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars — and without a doubt, I think it deserves to win.
Members of the poverty-stricken Kim family falsely pose themselves as higher qualified individuals for financial opportunity. They become employed as caretakers of a wealthy family’s household.
The film stars Song Kang-Ho, Chang-Hyae-Jin, Woo-Sik Choi, So-dam Park and Yeo-jeong Jo. It’s written and directed by Bong Joon-Ho (“Snowpiercer,” “Okja”).
“Parasite” is the best film I’ve seen released in 2019. It has infectious performances, some hilarious dark comedy and a thought-provoking dose of potent social commentary regarding the class system.
The film relies squarely on the shoulders of the ensemble cast — and they come out to play. The way that the Kim family infiltrates the family from the opposite class spectrum is deeply entertaining and powerful. It poses a lot of questions that the viewer will be left thinking about long after the credits roll.
The true star, however, is writer/director Joon-Ho. His telling of the story is elevated by exquisite camerawork and blocking, detailed production design and a tremendous screenplay.
The script balances dark comedy and levity with some heart-pounding and intense moments. The plot thickens in the second half. Certain revelations that are made shocked me and put me in awe of the structure of the story.
The technical feats are incredibly impressive. Most of the film takes place in the luxurious house that belongs to the wealthy employers of the Kim family. The way that Joon-Ho shoots these sequences affirms that he has a sensational hold on how he wants this story to unfold.
The skilled blocking and cinematography in the house enhances the pulsating intensity of the second half. Since both families are keeping things from each other, the anxiety is amplified by careful filmmaking techniques. The intensity of the story builds into an unpredictable climax.
I won’t allude to any spoilers — but the climax will have viewers talking for quite some time. The themes that the film analyzes are some of the most effective I’ve ever seen.
“Parasite” does feature subtitles. However, don’t let that get in the way of seeing a remarkable film. Foreign language films can be as captivating as their American counterparts, and sometimes better.
As Joon-Ho explained in his recent Golden Globes acceptance speech, “Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films”.
“Parasite” is a film for the ages. If my review seems vague, it’s only because I want to preserve the experience for those who haven’t seen it.
If the film wins Best Picture this year, history will have been made. I’m keeping my fingers crossed.
I give “Parasite” 5 stars out of 5. “Parasite” is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes. It’s now available on all digital retailers.