If your birthday is today: Adjust your goals to fit your current lifestyle. Keep your emotions out of the mix when dealing with loved ones and people who don't share your beliefs. Focus on justice and responsibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be realistic and promise only what you know you can deliver. Don't oversell your qualifications. A change may upset you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Embrace the future. Make changes to ensure the upcoming year will be better than this one. Look for ways to use your skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Prepare for the festivities. Aim to bring joy to others, and it will cheer you up as well. Don't let what others say upset you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) See what's happening in your neighborhood. Look at the lights and join in festivities. Keep your conversations friendly.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Focus on learning, understanding and adjusting to change. Take responsibility and contribute what you can. Recognize when one thing ends and something new begins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't share secrets or overspend. You can't buy love, so keep your money in your pocket. Shop smart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't jeopardize your reputation. Take care of business and go above and beyond to ensure you get the desired results. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Live for the people and places that make you happy. Make time for yourself and your loved ones. Confess your true feelings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You can have fun without going overboard. Refrain from overindulgence, and focus on helping others. Nurture important relationships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Slow down, gain strength and figure out how best to move forward. Mingle with experienced people who can offer insight into the possibilities. Add to your qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be careful not to raise sensitive issues. Go directly to the source, find the truth and make decisions based on what you discover.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A practical approach will win out. Make plans to do something that soothes your soul and sparks your imagination. Surround yourself with creative, aware individuals. Romance is favored.
