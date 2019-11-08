The Spartan Nation Liberation Foundation will host a free screening of “Gridshock” at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in room 100 of the Jackaline Baldwin Dunlap Technology Center on the University of Dubuque campus.
“Gridshock” is a feature-length documentary that sheds light on the sex trafficking industry in Iowa. The film features survivors of sex trafficking, local and federal law enforcement, advocates, politicians and a recovering sex addict.
“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that is happening right under our noses. After watching this film, we hope others understand that modern day slavery doesn’t just happen in Third World countries but right here in Iowa,” said Kim Hilby, adviser of the Spartan Nation Liberation Foundation, in a press release.
The Spartan Nation Liberation Foundation is a UD student organization that aims to bring awareness to and help prevent human trafficking through education.
The film screening is sponsored by the UD Student Government Association and the Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking.