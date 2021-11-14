In 1872, a 17-year-old cabinet maker named Herman Otto Dieterich found his way to Dubuque.
Dieterich came from a long line of woodworkers in his home province of Posen, Germany (now Poznan, Poland). The area was known for its rich agricultural land and deep forest. It’s where his father, grandfather, great-grandfather and generations previous to that were known for their woodwork creations.
At 14 years old, Dieterich became the next master woodworker in his family when he joined his father’s workshop in Posen. In addition to teaching him the fine art of cabinet and furniture making, his father taught him the art of conservation in the harvesting and replanting of trees.
“There is order in forestry,” he said in an April 1933 article published in the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald and Times Journal. “In the old country, there is not the ruthless destruction of trees that has happened in America.”
The article announced the display of a fern stand/pedestal made by Dieterich at the J.F. Stampfer Co., a department store on the corner of Eighth and Main streets.
The reason for the display was an exciting one for the city of Dubuque – the pedestal would be shipped to the White House as a gift from Dieterich to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the country’s newly elected president.
Using black walnut, sugar maple and sumac harvested from Dubuque County, and small pieces of ebony and mahogany that he had imported from Morocco and Burma, Dieterich created the unique piece because he greatly admired Roosevelt’s work in preserving and conserving the nation’s trees and other natural resources.
The inscription on the front of the pedestal read, in part: “From a lover of trees to the protector of trees.”
Using 1,363 pieces of sugar maple against a background of sumac for the inscription alone, some of the pieces were so small that Dieterich had to hold them with a pin while he sawed them to size. The overall piece, which took him six weeks to complete, used more than 3,000 pieces of wood and was 3 feet tall.
Soon after the display at J.F. Stampfer, the pedestal was carefully packed and crated, and shipped off to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
As far as is known, Dieterich never received confirmation from the White House as to whether his gift had been received. The family liked to think that the pedestal had found a place in the White House for the duration of the Roosevelt administration, which lasted for four terms — the only presidency in history to do so — but they didn’t know for sure.
Dieterich continued his woodworking. He made beautiful keepsakes for many family members, including a bookcase for a grandson-in-law, sewing boxes for daughters and great-granddaughters and a desk for a great-grandson.
But the mystery of where that beautiful and unique pedestal stand ended up remained just that – a family mystery that was carried down through the generations.
The family had inquired to see if the pedestal had ended up at the Smithsonian Institution, but that turned out to be a dead end. Thinking that it could be in Roosevelt’s presidential library in Hyde Park, N.Y., Dieterich’s great-granddaughter Ruth Ann Kloft sent a letter.
The response that came from the curator was a positive one, and solved the mystery of where the pedestal had landed. It was part of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum’s archived collection. The museum had absolutely no idea where the pedestal had come from or any background on who created it, but knew it was a piece worth keeping.
The Dieterich family can only speculate as to where the pedestal was between its exit from the White House and its entrance into the museum. The fact that it remained with Roosevelt after his time in office is a strong clue that perhaps he felt the master craftsman and fellow nature lover who gifted him with it was a kindred soul.
“The people of America do not realize that their lives depend upon trees,” Dieterich said in that 1933 article.
But there are people who listened and who have taken care of the trees, including members of Herman Dieterich’s family. His son Gilbert, great-grandson Lyle Wendland and great-great-granddaughter Beth Buell are all woodworkers who have heeded their ancestor’s words in not only creating beauty from wood, but conserving and replenishing that beauty as well.
A special thank you to Herman Dieterich’s great-grandson Keith Lange, of Armstrong, Iowa, for providing resources and information.