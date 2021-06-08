GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts has launched its latest virtual exhibition.
“Celebrating Summer” displays the work of 41 area artists that have captured the spirit of the season in photographs, paintings, sculptures, fiber art, poetry and mixed media in a flip book.
It is available for viewing at www.
galenacenterforthearts.com. A print copy also can be purchased by emailing Patricia Lehnhardt at gallerymanager@galenacenterforthearts.com.
The project is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.