This month marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.
In honor of that, we’ve rounded up a few interesting factoids about the famed German composer and pianist, as well as highlights about how his work remains relevant in pop culture today.
Dec. 16, 1770: Beethoven is born into a musical family in Bonn, Germany, displaying a talent for tunes in his own right from an early age. He was harshly instructed by his father before falling under the tutelage of composer and conductor Christian Gottlob Neefe. Beethoven gives his first public concert in 1778.
12: Beethoven’s age when he publishes his first work, a collection of piano variations.
17: Beethoven’s age when he visits Vienna for the first time in 1787.
21: Beethoven’s age when he moves to Vienna, which ultimately becomes his musical stomping ground. There, Beethoven studies composition with Haydn, becomes widely known for his virtuosic piano chops and catches the attention of royals who commission work from the budding composer — among them, a set of piano trios known as Opus 1.
1: Beethoven pens his first orchestral work in 1800, oh-so-cleverly titled Symphony No. 1, followed by his first string quartets a year later.
14: Beethoven writes Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp Minor — better known as “Moonlight Sonata” — in 1801 and dedicates it to his main squeeze at the time, Countess Giulietta Guicciardi.
3: Beethoven premieres his well-known Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major in 1803, dubbed “Eroica,” and dedicates it to Napoleon in the age of the German enlightenment.
Then ...
5: “Bah bah bah bummm ...” Beethoven premieres his epic Fifth Symphony in 1808, which goes on to become arguably his most famous and familiar work. In a cruel twist of fate, Beethoven’s hearing has begun to deteriorate. He reportedly began to hear constant buzzing at age 27.
6: Also in 1808, Beethoven premiers Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral,” inspired by his love of nature.
1812: Beethoven pens a love letter, since dubbed “Immortal Beloved,” with speculation as to the letter’s recipient. It became the premise for the 1994 film of the same name.
1814: Beethoven is nearly deaf and gives up performing publicly, yet continues composing and seeing his work premiered.
9: Beethoven premieres his Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, featuring the choral climax, “Ode to Joy,” based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller, in 1824. The final movement went on to be featured in countless films, television shows and commercials, including “A Clockwork Orange,” “Die Hard,” “Sister Act 2” and “The Muppets.”
56: Beethoven’s age when he dies on March 26, 1827, in Vienna, following a prolonged illness. Thousands of the city’s leading creators, including composers, playwrights, poets and patrons joined the procession to his final resting place. His tombstone reads simply, “Beethoven.”
772: The number of musical works for which Beethoven served as the creative mastermind, spanning 45 years.
But references to the composer didn’t stop there, from pop music to movies and even the “Peanuts” comic strip character Schroeder’s love for piano, classical music and Beethoven in particular.
1956: Chuck Berry delivers the rock tune, “Roll Over Beethoven,” an homage to the composer rolling in his grave at the advent of rock ‘n’ roll.
1969: Yoko Ono was playing “Moonlight Sonata,” when John Lennon asked her to perform it backward. The result was the song, “Because,” which landed on The Beatles’ album, “Abbey Road.”
1976: A disco-fied instrumental version of Symphony No. 5 is released by Walter Murphy, known as “A Fifth of Beethoven.” The song climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and found a home on 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack. “A Fifth of Beethoven” was sampled by Robin Thicke for his 2002 hit, “When I Get You Alone.”
1992: The film “Beethoven” is released. It tells the story of a Saint Bernard named after the composer and who barks along to Symphony No. 5.
2002: Rapper Nas used Beethoven’s “Fur Elise” — one of his most popular compositions never published during his lifetime and discovered 40 years after his death — as the impetus for the song, “I Can.” In the music video, a young Black girl sits at an out-of-tune piano and begins to play the piece, which leads into a rearrangement of the melody accompanied by other sounds. The reimagined interpretation was aimed at empowering young Black women.
2019: One word — Bey-thoven. A two-year fellowship program between Carnegie Hall, the Juilliard School and Weill Music Institute for young classical musicians featured YouTube singing sensation Sam Tsui, who performed a mashup of Beyonce hits with Beethoven classics.