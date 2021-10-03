Fall is not all pumpkin spice, breweries’ Oktoberfests and football for the growing number of people who take to area parks and recreation areas with sweaters and thicker sleeping bags this time of year.
Whereas in days past, post-Labor Day nights at area campgrounds began to accrue vacancies, autumnal camping has — nationally and locally — increased steadily in recent years.
“We’ve seen an increase overall since COVID-19 but also in the fall,” said Ean Popenhagen, of Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation.
True, the interest in outdoor recreation has skyrocketed generally since the pandemic began. But more folks were keeping their tents out of storage longer as days shortened even before.
KOA Campgrounds, the national chain, has tracked increasing autumnal activity in the past 10 years in its Annual North American Camping Report.
Improvements and lower prices in camping technology have made cooler nights in a tent more comfortable. Lower-degree sleeping bags, camp stoves that light faster and lighter-weight, warm clothes avoid the hurdles of the past.
Fall camping also offers folks an up-close-and-personal look at the tri-state area’s beautiful foliage.
The butter yellow of shagbark hickory, the incendiary orange of a sugar maple and the shocking blood red of sumac draw more and more people outdoors in autumn all the time.
Laurie Vogt at Wyalusing State Park in Grant County, Wis., said the season really shows off what the property has to offer.
“Even on a typical year, Wyalusing is very popular for fall camping,” she said. “Our campgrounds is one of the more popular around. With the bluffs, you have a bird’s-eye view of the landscape. The Wisconsin Ridge campground, there are several spots where you have the view sun up to sun down.”
Wyalusing also has been renting kayaks and canoes later into the year than it had previously, at the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers, a big hit for foliage gazers.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the best time for fall foliage north of Dubuque is the first two weeks of October. In Dubuque and south, the leaves will last through the first three weeks of the month.
Beyond the kaleidoscopic color palette on display, fall can be a joy for the other senses as well. The cocktail of terpenes and other gases released by leaves when they die makes up much of the memory-laden aroma of “fall smell” folks recognize. A walk up many trails in the area will exit that into the peppery smell of prairie in fall, as plants and their seeds dry.
Autumn campers can count on a symphony of seasonal sounds as well — nuts dropping percussively into crunchy piles of broad leaves, squirrels and other procrastinating critters busy preparing winter stores, a pheasant cock cackling. Gone, between those, is the drone of swarms of mosquitoes and other insects that populate summer’s outdoor soundtrack.
Popenhagen said Bloody Run Park and campground are particularly popular during this time in Clayton County.
“It’s right next to a trout stream,” he said. “It’s a really popular spot for campers and fishermen.”
And fishing pops off in the autumn, with temperatures cooler, where many sport fish want them.
Most county parks end their seasons with October’s end. But state parks in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin offer camping year-round.
Vogt said campgrounds are host to another kind of camper later in the year.
“In November, hunting season opens, and we get that type of camper,” she said.