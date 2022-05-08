The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.

Cedar Rapids

U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, 8 p.m. May 29. $40-$79.

Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland, 7 p.m. June 1. $42.

Whiskey Myers, 6 p.m. June 8. $35-$65.

Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. June 9. $53-$78.

Kip Moore, 8 p.m. June 10. $26-$76.

Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $49.50-$95.

Indigo Girls, 7:30 p.m. June 27. $39.50-$75.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, 7:30 p.m. July 9. $32-$96.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, 7:30 p.m. July 19. $35-$329.

Daughtry, 7:30 p.m. July 23. $40-$60.

Bonnie Raitt, 7 p.m. Aug. 3. $41-$92.

Shinedown, 7 p.m. Sept. 6. $49.50-$79.50.

Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. Sept. 13. $32-$126.

Tenacious D, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $46-$122.

Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. Sept. 30. $49.5-$717.50.

Walker Hayes, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. $35-$55.

Iowa City

The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)

Valerie June, 7:30 p.m. May 21. $15-$40.

Janis Ian, 7:30 p.m. May 22. $15-$45.

The Cactus Blossoms, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $10-$20.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, 7:30 p.m. July 15. $20-$65.

Spoon, 7:30 p.m. July 16. $35-$69.

Catfish Keith, 7:30 p.m. July 23. $15-$25.

Amos Lee, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. $47-$87

Bear’s Den, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $20-$33.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. $25-$148.

Madison

Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)

Zombies, 7:30 p.m. July 3. $40.

Tim Heidecker, 7 p.m. July 21. $45-$101.

Steve Earle and the Dukes, 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $45-$65.

Quad Cities

Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)

Vince Gill, 7:30 p.m. July 21. $47.50, $63.50, $73.50, $93.50.

TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. June 3. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.

Slipknot, 6:30 p.m. June 5. $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $139.50.

REO Speedwagon and Styx, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $29.50, $49.50, $68.50, $99.50.

Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $30.75, $49.75, $59.75, $79.75, $99.75, $109.75.

Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 17, 2023. $35, $47, $63, $85.

Wisconsin Dells

Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)

Amy Grant, 8 p.m. May 20. $16.96-$59.35.

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, 8 p.m. May 23. $16.96-$135.

Scott Stapp, 8 p.m. July 23. $16.96-$135.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $16.96-$135.

Eli Young Band, 6 p.m. Aug. 7. $13.56-$150.

Happy Together tour, 8 p.m. Aug. 26. $16.96-$150.

Stryper with Autograph, 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $16.96-$150.

Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $16.96-$135.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. $16.96-$135.

Lonestar, 8 p.m. Sept. 30. $16.96-$135.

Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Nov. 5. $16.96-$49.95.

Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m. Nov. 12. $19.95-$150.

Others

• Chicago Allstate Arena

(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com

• Chicago Theatre

(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com

• Chicago House of Blues

(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com

• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)

(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com

• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena

(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com

