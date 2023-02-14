If your birthday is today: Be aware of the changes being made around you. Be open about your plans. A resourceful approach to life will make the changes you face easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Give your all. Aggressive action will help tie up loose ends. Trust in your ability and pursue the people and pastimes you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll gain support and assistance if you know what will help you pursue your goals. Size up situations and leave nothing to chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Connect with people you know you can count on. A joint venture will offer greater opportunities than you anticipate. Surprise everyone with your ingenuity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you ask questions, you will find out what you want to know. It might be easier to make decisions once you know where you stand and what others are willing to contribute.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do what others expect and move on to the things you enjoy doing most. Think about the process involved in reaching your target. You can draw on your knowledge to get things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Accept what's happening around you. Change can be good. Be part of whatever is heading your way. Express your love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take responsibility, alter what you don't like and push forward until you are satisfied. Put time aside to spend with someone special.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your message consistent. Go beyond to help someone in need. Love will motivate you to do fun things with someone special.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Watch your step, but keep moving toward your destination. Dedicate your time, skills and experience to something that interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your imagination won't disappoint you. Find a way to make a loved one happy. It's OK to think big, but don't go over budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Channel your energy into something meaningful. Show how much you care, share your intentions and be open and honest. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do things to suit your needs. A unique approach will give you the edge you need. Romance is encouraged.
