If your birthday is today: Pursue your goals with strength, courage and intelligence. Aim for personal and financial stability, and put your mind at rest, knowing you have done the best you can.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take stock of what you've done and what's left to do. Taking an energetic approach and reaching out to those who complement your skills will encourage success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Making a change without consulting others will cause havoc. Use your power of persuasion to get others to do things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be wary of anyone who tries to lure you down a slippery slope. Temptation is the enemy, and intelligence will be necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your thoughts to yourself and do your own thing. You'll leave others wondering what you'll do next.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Making a change based on your emotions could cost you. Think matters through before you act. Run your ideas by someone you love and trust, and together you'll come up with a solid plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have plenty going for you, so don't let anyone stand in your way. Be a leader, look at the big picture and focus on reaching your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participate in events that give you the platform you need to show everyone who you are and what you have to offer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to let anyone goad you into an argument. Gravitate toward people who encourage you to use your skills and live life your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't get into a debate with someone looking for a fight. Focus on professional gains. Discipline will be required.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work behind the scenes that will tip the scale in your favor. Attention to detail will ensure that you get things done.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Wasting time on something that doesn't fit your lifestyle, budget or skill set will leave you in a vulnerable position. Don't be a follower.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pay attention to others while letting your imagination run free. You are overdue for a change that will make you feel content and give you peace of mind. Follow a path that brings you joy.