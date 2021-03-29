St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host its annual Good Friday observance from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 2.
An organ prelude will begin at 11:45 a.m., with the tower chime tolling 33 times to conclude the service.
The “Seven Last Words” service will feature clergy from multiple Dubuque congregations in 20-minute segments and with organ interludes.
Included will be:
12:15 p.m.: Rev. Tim Bees, First Baptist Church.
12:35 p.m.: Rev. Tom Shinkle, Grand View United Methodist Church.
1 p.m.: The Rev. Paul Attah-Nsiah, Archdiocese of Dubuque.
1:25 p.m.: Rev. Stephanie Ells, First Presbyterian Church.
1:45 p.m.: Rev. Lillian Daniel, First Congregational Church.
2:10 p.m.: Rev. Derek Rosenstiel, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
2:30 p.m.: Rev. Stephanie Schlimm, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Community musicians will include Chuck Barland, Delano Cain-Watson, Ann Duchow, Kristen Eby, Sue Hattel, Chris Kohlmann, Otto Krueger, David Patterson, Keith Rippe and Heather Williams.
A freewill offering will be accepted to support food insecurity in the community through the church's Food for the Soul weekly meal and food voucher fund.
Masks and social distancing will be required for those in attendance. The event also will be live streamed at stlukesdbq.org.