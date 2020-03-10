In the 1960s, the FDA launched an ominous PSA called “Pretty Poisons” to warn about kids accessing potentially lethal medicines and other stuff at home. In 1983, the Long Island Regional Poison Control Center aired a cartoon PSA featuring blue pills crooning: “We’re not candy. This is serious. We could make you delirious.” This year, an earnest video from the American Academy of Pediatrics tried to raise awareness about children accidentally accessing opioids.
For 60 years various organizations have been sounding the alarm about the risks that medications at home can pose to young kids. But incidences of accidental poisoning of children from an over-the-counter or prescription medication have steadily increased. Today they account for 60,000 emergency room visits annually.
Why does this continue to happen? According to a new study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, it’s because adults fail to keep drugs in childproof containers. Instead, they’re often put into easy-to-open pill organizers (often a grandparent’s) that are left within the reach of curious youngsters. Many medications taken by older adults — including diabetes and cardiac drugs — can be deadly to children.
So here’s one more PSAC (Place Safety Above Convenience).
• Keep OTC and prescription meds out of reach and out of sight; best bet, in a locked cabinet or drug safe.
• If possible, keep pills in childproof containers.
• Explain to you children that medicines are not candy.
• Make sure visitors keep their meds secure.
If your child mistakenly swallows medications, call your poison control center immediately at 800-222-1222.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
