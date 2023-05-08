If your birthday is today: Charm and compassion will help you reach your goal. Discipline will encourage others to support you. Be thorough when dealing with legal, financial or medical issues. Show willpower.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take pride in your work. Communication will be key. An adjustment to your living arrangements will save you money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Focus on finding opportunities that won't compromise your integrity. Go directly to the source if you want reliable information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't take chances. Concentrate on what you need to learn to propel yourself in a direction that interests you. Check in with people who share your interests.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An opportunity is only worthwhile if you can use it to your advantage. Don't labor over something that points you in the wrong direction. An introduction looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stick to the basics. Share your vision with colleagues, and push hard for your ideas. Don't settle for anything less than perfection.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep tabs on household expenses. A strict budget will help you avoid debt and save money. Highlight what you expect to gain.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Trust in what and whom you know, and you'll find the right path. Don't shy away from an investment in yourself or your surroundings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't believe everything you hear. Someone will be eager to mislead you. An emotional situation will leave you at a loss.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Nurture relationships and make your surroundings comfortable and inviting. Be direct and keep situations simple and affordable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Now is not the time to pick a fight. A disciplined attitude will help you strive for a healthier lifestyle. Work toward your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You've got your finger on the pulse; push forward enthusiastically. Discipline will help you stick to programs geared toward a healthy, vibrant lifestyle.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) The best way to take advantage of an opportunity is to recognize every facet of the possibilities. Be thorough. Look out for your health.
