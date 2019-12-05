GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Beautiful and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Art + Design will present Christkindlesmarkt, a European-styled Christmas market, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Historic Fulton Brewery Building, 601 S. Prospect St.
Coinciding with the city’s annual Luminaria, Christkindlesmarkt will bring the famous 100-year-old Nuremberg Christmas market tradition to Galena in a festive evening of holiday food and drink and European Christmas ornaments.
The Nuremberg festival is one of the oldest and most famous in Europe, dating to the 16th century.
The cost is a $10 donation to Galena City Beautiful.
For more information, contact Jennifer Nyholm, director of communications, at 815-777-4444.