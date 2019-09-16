GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Territory, recognized as a Community Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, will host a pair of free, one-hour guided public trail walks at 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Natural Resources Coordinator Emily Lubcke will lead the walks.
Normally, the private trails are open only to property owners, their guests and guests of Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. The Territory boasts more than 25 trails that traverse hills, ravines and ridge tops, providing encounters with a range of flora and fauna.
More than 1,900 acres of green space are maintained as natural habitat and protected from future development, including the 7.5-mile shoreline of Lake Galena. Wild turkey, white-tailed deer and red fox can be seen, along with hawks and eagles. Woods and meadows are lush with flowers, ferns, shrubs and trees April through October.
Attendees will meet and park at a designated area and are asked to wear appropriate footwear and dress for anticipated weather. Trails are open to the public only for the duration of the event.
Space is limited, and reservations are required, by contacting elubcke@thegalenaterritory.com or 815-777-2000.