Legendary director Christopher Nolan delivers dazzling action spectacle and maze-like plotting with his latest blockbuster, “Tenet.”
With the emergence of a time-altering technology known as inversion, an agent is assigned to prevent the tech from resulting in a world war.
The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine. It’s written and directed by Nolan.
“Tenet” boasts one of the largest production budgets in history for an original film not part of a franchise. At more than $200 million, Nolan puts this budget to amazing use to execute a mind-altering concept of time manipulation.
From a pulse-pounding introduction inside an opera, to an electrifying and explosive finale, Nolan doubles down on the scope and scale that the story requires.
“Tenet” is one of the most beautifully shot films I’ve seen. Shot nearly entirely in IMAX, the premium format is the best way to experience the action. A frequent cinematographer of Nolan’s, Hoyte van Hoytema lenses the film to sleek-looking perfection. Known as an avid supporter of the format, Nolan uses the IMAX technology to its full effect.
The IMAX format benefits from the use of practical effects. In a key sequence of the film, Nolan crashed and exploded a Boeing 747 airplane into a hanger. The stunt looks breathtaking in IMAX and solidifies Nolan’s preference for practical effects. I couldn’t imagine other directors getting permission to pull off such a feat.
Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther, “The Mandalorian”) brings the film to life with a score as complex as the story. Several tracks are bombastic and epic. They supplement the heart-racing action perfectly.
Many of the tracks feature an inverted sound design. This design mirrors the inverted movement of time that’s represented in the film. The music adds a lot of life to the experience and will stick with you long after the credits roll.
The cast is excellent. Washington’s character, eerily named “Protagonist,” is a capable leading man. Though I would have liked to seen more emotional depth, he fits the role well. He dons a sort of James Bond energy, which I really enjoyed.
Pattinson is one of the best actors working today. He dedicates himself into a “cool” role as Neil, who works with the “Protagonist” closely. There’s some story developments with these two characters that I enjoyed.
The heart and soul of the film’s story lies within Debicki’s character of Kat. She carries the emotional weight necessary to keep the story rolling — and she doesn’t hold back. She was my favorite character and a definite standout. Her performance is layered and emotionally complex — and she deserves attention for her work.
Branagh is a standout in the film as Kat’s husband. He chews up scenery alongside the rest of the cast, particularly Debicki. Branagh displays his fierce and intimidating side for the role.
My main criticism lies with its sound mixing, namely the dialogue mix. The film often is incredibly loud. Gunshots and explosions register with deafening impact. However, the clarity of dialogue is sacrificed.
Scenes with dialogue during the action are hard to understand. I even consulted with friends who saw the movie in different theaters and they reported the same thing. Key bits of information will go unheard due to the burying of dialogue in the audio mix. Hopefully this issue is corrected on the Blu-ray release.
Aside from that, “Tenet” is a puzzling film, and intentionally so. Like Nolan’s best films such as “Inception” and “Interstellar,” this one also requires multiple viewings to understand the finer details. Known for his secretive marketing campaigns, Nolan realizes it’s best to go in not knowing much of the story.
The quick pace makes some of the exposition go unnoticed. Unfortunately the dialogue sound mix also hinders in this area. Despite this, I can’t wait to revisit the film to get a deeper appreciation for the world that Nolan has constructed.
“Tenet” might be Nolan’s biggest and most ambitious film, both narratively and visually. While it’s not his best film, it plays into the director’s strengths and weaknesses. The result is an unrivaled cinematic experience that stimulates the mind and senses. While I longed for more depth from the protagonist and wished for better audio mixing, “Tenet” demands to be seen as large and loud as possible.
For those yearning to head safely back to a theater, you’re doing it wrong if you’re not seeing “Tenet.” If possible, check out the IMAX version for the best experience.
I give “Tenet” 4.25 stars out of 5. “Tenet” is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes.