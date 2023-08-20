Occasionally, a piece of history from the Southwest makes its way to the Midwest.
We had a client bring in a beautiful black bowl with the names “Maria & Santana” written across the bottom. The bowl was small, only 6 inches wide and 4 inches tall. The contrasting black design was distinctive and attractive.
Our research revealed a “Maria & Santana Black Ware Pueblo Pottery Bowl.” It is a type of pottery made by Maria Martinez and her husband, Julian Martinez, who were renowned Native American artists known for their black-on-black pottery.
Maria Martinez was a Pueblo woman from San Ildefonso Pueblo in New Mexico, and she often is credited with reviving and popularizing the traditional Pueblo pottery techniques, particularly the black-on-black style. This style involves creating intricate designs by carving or painting black designs onto a black pottery surface, creating a striking contrast.
Santana Martinez was Maria’s son and a talented potter who worked closely with his mother. Together, they produced highly sought-after pieces that are considered art pieces as well as cultural treasures.
We photographed this bowl and gave it a listing on eBay for a seven-day auction cycle starting at $375. At the end of the auction, we had attracted four bidders who entered seven bids.
The winning bidder paid $787. Examples of Maria & Santana pottery can exceed $1,000 depending on the size and condition of the item.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.