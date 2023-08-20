blackbowl.jpg
Buy Now

This Maria & Santana Pueblo pottery bowl recently sold on eBay for $787.

 Contributed

Occasionally, a piece of history from the Southwest makes its way to the Midwest.

We had a client bring in a beautiful black bowl with the names “Maria & Santana” written across the bottom. The bowl was small, only 6 inches wide and 4 inches tall. The contrasting black design was distinctive and attractive.

Recommended for you

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.