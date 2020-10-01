The Julien Dubuque International Film will launch a JDIFF Festival Tour this month, in the wake of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on movie theatres and film festivals, according to a press release.
Teaming up with Cinemarketing, the tour will feature select JDIFF Official Selections in theaters throughout the Midwest and will kick off at Phoenix Theatres’ Kennedy Mall on Friday, Oct. 16.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone, it has forced all of us to find creative ways to move forward,” stated Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres, in the release.
The tour will feature:
- 2020 short film nominees, including “Coffee Shop Names,” “Extra Innings” and “Alina,” “Flora” and “The 11th Order.”
- “Death To Metal,” a comedy/horror film by Dubuquer Tim Connery that was named Best Feature at the Spooky Empire Horror Film Festival in Tampa, Fla.
- “Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies,” a 2019 JDIFF Best Documentary winner and untold story of movie mogul Alan Ladd Jr., who green-lit “Star Wars,” “Blade Runner,” “Alien,” “Police Academy” and more.
- “Book Week,” a 2020 JDIFF Official Selection and Australian comedy that follows a jaded high school English teacher who is forced to re-evaluate his life when his novel is passed over for one of his student’s.
- “Royalty Free: The Music of Kevin MacLeod,” a 2020 JDIFF Official Selection and documentary about composer Kevin MacLeod.
- “Parallax,” a 2020 JDIFF Official Selection and psychodrama/sci-fi feature that follows Naomi Johnston, who wakes up in a life that she doesn’t recognize.
- “Working Man,” a 2019 JDIFF Official Selection that begins when the last factory in a small Rust Belt town closes its doors. A career employee of the factory forms an unlikely friendship with his charismatic neighbor in order to revive the defunct factory.
- “Silo,” a 2020 JDIFF Nominee and 76-minute feature about a grain entrapment accident that threatens to tear apart family and friends in a small American farm town.
Films included are exclusive to the JDIFF Festival Tour and did not appear on the JDIFF virtual platform during its online festival, which ran from June 25 through July 13.
Show times and ticket prices can be found at www.phoenixmovies.net. Films participating in the JDIFF Festival Tour also can be found on www.julienfilmfest.com.