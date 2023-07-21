LANCASTER, Wis. — Gotta Dance Academy of Performing Arts returned from Platinum Dance Nationals in Panama City Beach, Fla., last month with a number of national championships and awards, including top recreational studio.
Competition results:
• Top Recreational Studio.
• “Jolene” clogging team: Platinum Plus, Champion in Clogging, first place overall in Teen Small Group and Best of the Best Champion.
• “Great Gatsby” jazz team: Platinum Plus, Champion of Jazz, first place overall in the Senior Small Group and 3rd place Best of the Best.
• “Slow Up” Contemporary Large Group: Platinum, Judges Award, Champion of Contemporary and first place overall in the Teen Large Group.
• “The Derby” small group tap team: Platinum, Champion in Tap and third place overall.
• “The Clean Up Crew” mini hip hop team: Platinum, special judges award, fourth place overall and Champion of Hip Hop.
• “Another One” tap trio (Hannah Tredinnick, Mazie Schramm and Ava Muench): Platinum, first place overall, National Champions and Dance Battle Champions.
• “Latin Nights” senior trio (Emma Schramm, Madison Tracy and Ayva Yager): Platinum, special judges award, first place overall and National Champions.
• “Fall on Me” teen duet/trio (Jorey Zimpel and Danica Tydrich): special judges award, Platinum and second place overall.
• “Sir Elton” jazz trio (Reagan Nemitz, Braelyn Crubel and Lydia Muldoon): Platinum, Champion in Jazz and second place overall.
• Soloist Madison Tracy: Platinum Plus, first place in tap, first place overall, National Champion, Artist of the Year, Battle of the Best Champion.
• Senior soloist Jorey Zimpel: first place in jazz, first place overall and National Champion.
• Senior soloist Ayva Yager: first place in Musical Theatre and second place overall.
• Teen soloist Easton Uppena: Platinum, first place overall, Top Vocalist and National Champion.
• Teen soloist Danica Tydrich: Platinum and Judges Award.
• Teen soloist Tessa Kamps: High Gold.
• Teen soloist Ava Muench: Platinum, first place in Tap and 10th place overall.
• Teen solist Lilly McCullick: High Gold and Judges Award.
• Junior soloist Lydia Muldoon: Platinum, Judges Award, first place in lyrical and seventh place overall.
• Junior soloist Braelyn Crubel: Platinum, second place in jazz and 12th place overall.
For more information on Gotta Dance Academy of Performing Arts, including enrollment for fall, email gottadanceacad@gmail.com.
