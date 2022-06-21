If your birthday is today: Make a lasting impression and take on a leadership position. Acting courageously will help you get your life in gear. Counter whatever comes your way with precision and confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Slow down, take a deep breath and plan your actions. Establish how to get things done with the least amount of difficulty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't stop until you get answers. What you uncover will help you distance yourself from anyone trying to manipulate you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Monitor your financial accounts. Don't limit what you can do because you've promised to help others. Be honest with everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let your emotions interfere. Be cautious when dealing with investments. Be careful when handling delicate situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at how others do things. Don't labor over something you cannot change. If something doesn't feel right, take a pass.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't lose sight of your objective. Concentrate on what's important to you and the changes you want to make.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think before making a move or saying something you'll regret. Make decisions that will ease stress and simplify your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use your experience, knowledge and instincts to overcome setbacks caused by others. Protect your health and reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't argue with someone who doesn't see things your way. Go about your business. A change will help.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep your life simple, conversations honest and promises doable. A unique idea will prove helpful when you're faced with a challenge that requires discretion, responsibility and honesty.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Finish what you start. A change will impact how you take care of matters. Think about the possibilities, but don't make unrealistic promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Preparation will pay off and encourage you to take a bold approach. Stick to the truth and recognize when someone isn't being honest with you.
