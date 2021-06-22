This one simple trick might make your life longer and happier.
That caught your attention, didn’t it? But this isn’t just clickbait. What if I told you that I know something that can help improve cardiovascular health, as well as mental health? It can help lower stress, anxiety and depression and might even help you sleep better.
Where can you find this miracle cure? Well, you can start down at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society or another animal shelter near you.
June is Adopt-A-Cat Month, a time when the benefits of cat ownership are celebrated. Cat ownership has been shown to help improve lives in immeasurable ways. We are in the heart of kitten season, and animal rescues are filling up with adoptable kittens and cats. If you are considering adding a cat to your household, there are things to consider to make sure your new feline family member is happy, healthy and bringing you those great benefits.
Cats generally are easier to care for than dogs when it comes to their bathroom needs; however, this does not mean that litterbox care should be overlooked.
One of the most common and frustrating behavioral issues that we face with cats is when they stop using the litterbox. Preventing these behaviors from starting in the first place is much preferred than trying to manage them in the future.
Remember to have at least one more litter box than you have cats, have at least one litterbox on every level of the household and keep the boxes as clean as possible. It also is best to keep litterboxes uncovered, especially in multicat households.
Considering getting a young cat or kitten? Consider getting two. There is a saying that “cats are like potato chips; you can never have just one.” Or, as Ernest Hemingway famously stated, “One cat leads to another.”
Interestingly, cats generally are solitary creatures. The only truly social cats are lions. While other species of cats, including housecats, will team up at times, they generally don’t live in close-knit and highly structured social settings. For this reason, we often see behavioral issues and other challenges when introducing a new cat into an established household with other cats.
There are many cats who do best in a single-cat household; however, two cats of similar ages — especially young cats — adopted at the same time often will form a wonderful bond from the start. They will have a lifelong compatriot and playmate, and cats that are socialized from a young age and are used to having other cats around can be more open to future feline introductions.
Many people assume that cats aren’t trainable, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Though the training methods might take more persistence and patience than for dogs, cats are very trainable. Check out some videos on cat-specific “clicker training” and “trick training” for tips on where to start.
Working on these behaviors with your cat is great for their mental and physical health, and also for yours. Working with your cat toward a goal can help make your bond even tighter.
Food can be a great motivating factor for training; however, many cats can be notoriously picky eaters. Some cats that are used to eating a certain type of kibble might refuse that food if the company merely changes the shape of the kibble.
To help avoid this level of pickiness, it is good to feed your cat canned and dry food, as well as appropriate amounts of a variety of different treat flavors and shapes. This helps keep them used to different textures and will make it easier in the future if your cat needs to go on a special food due to a health issue.
Consult with your veterinarian on what food and treats are most appropriate for your cat.
Agile. Intelligent. Elegant. Mischievous. Acrobatic. All of these and more are characteristics of cats. It is important that you create a wonderful environment in your home so that your cat can express all of these fantastically feline behaviors.
Cats love vertical space, so having different cat trees and climbing structures is a must. Tunnels and hide-away holes and even cardboard boxes to play in and explore are terrific for cats.
Try putting your cat’s food in little bowls or food-
dispensing toys, and hiding them around the house for your cat to hunt down while you are at work. Get a fish tank and put bird feeders outside the window for constant entertainment and some “kitty TV.” Experiment with different toys and smells to see what your cat enjoys. Rotate toys to keep them exciting and interesting.
Consider building a “catio,” if you are able to. This can be as simple as some chicken wire, posts and zip ties used to create an outdoor space where your cat safely can enjoy the warm sun and watch the world.
Many cats do great with harness training, so you can go on walks and explore the great outdoors in a way that is wonderfully fun for you cat, healthy for you and safe for wildlife.
Studies have shown that outdoor cats are responsible for the death of more than two billion wild birds annually. At the clinic, we frequently see outdoor cats with terrible injuries and illnesses due to the dangers of outdoor roaming. It is safest to be creative about ways to bring nature and opportunities for exploration to your cat without having your cat loose and unaccompanied in nature.
In the immortal words of Terry Pratchett, “In ancient times, cats were worshipped as gods. They have not forgotten this.”
We often joke that we do not own cats, but they own us. According to cats, we are here to serve their needs. And, well, what is wrong with that?
As proof that both cats and humans enjoy and benefit from this relationship, we merely need to look at the millions of families who feel more complete with the addition of a fabulous feline.