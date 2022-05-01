Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

2. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner

4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

5. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf

6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday

7. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

8. Fevered Star, Rebecca Roanhorse, Gallery/Saga Press

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

10. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

11. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn, Morrow

12. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria

13. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

14. The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe, Harper Voyager

15. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

3. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

5. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

8. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown

9. Hello, Molly!: A Memoir, Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey, Ecco

10. Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir, Delia Ephron, Little, Brown

11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

12. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

13. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir, Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books

14. Write for Your Life, Anna Quindlen, Random House

15. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press

Trade paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

8. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books

9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

11. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage

12. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

13. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin

14. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row

15. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House

7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

10. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

11. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton

12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

13. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage

14. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

15. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Plokhy, Basic Books

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

5. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon

6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf

8. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon

9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

10. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

Early and middle grade readers

1. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

2. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press

3. Cress Watercress, Gregory Maguire, David Litchfield (Illus.), Candlewick

4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix

5. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1), Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix

6. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

10. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

11. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

12. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

13. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper

14. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

15. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix

Young adult

1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books

2. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

3. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

7. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill

8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

9. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

10. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

11. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

12. Two Can Keep a Secret, Karen M. McManus, Ember

13. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf

15. Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American (An Indies Introduce Title), Laura Gao, Balzer + Bray

Children’s illustrated

1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

2. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

4. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books

5. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

6. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends

7. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR

8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

9. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books

10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

11. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney

12. Moon: A Peek-Through Board Book, Britta Teckentrup, Doubleday Books for Young Readers

13. Endlessly Ever After: Pick YOUR Path to Countless Fairy Tale Endings!, Laurel Snyder, Dan Santat (Illus.), Chronicle Books

14. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books

Children’s series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix

7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

10. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

