Hardcover fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
5. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
8. Fevered Star, Rebecca Roanhorse, Gallery/Saga Press
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
10. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
11. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn, Morrow
12. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
13. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
14. The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe, Harper Voyager
15. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
5. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
9. Hello, Molly!: A Memoir, Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey, Ecco
10. Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir, Delia Ephron, Little, Brown
11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
12. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
13. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir, Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
14. Write for Your Life, Anna Quindlen, Random House
15. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage
12. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
13. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
14. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
15. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
11. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
14. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
15. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Plokhy, Basic Books
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
2. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press
3. Cress Watercress, Gregory Maguire, David Litchfield (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1), Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix
6. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
10. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
11. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
12. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
13. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
Young adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
3. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill
8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
9. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
11. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. Two Can Keep a Secret, Karen M. McManus, Ember
13. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
15. Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American (An Indies Introduce Title), Laura Gao, Balzer + Bray
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
5. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
7. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
12. Moon: A Peek-Through Board Book, Britta Teckentrup, Doubleday Books for Young Readers
13. Endlessly Ever After: Pick YOUR Path to Countless Fairy Tale Endings!, Laurel Snyder, Dan Santat (Illus.), Chronicle Books
14. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix