Editor’s note: The Current page will occasionally publish a look back at some of the most memorable concerts in tri-state history. This performance was suggested by reader David Miller, of Platteville, Wis., who marveled at it while also helping to perform it. If you recall one that especially stood out, email it to jim.swenson@thmedia.com. This is part three of our series. Look for our next installment on Wednesday, June 24.
You could say the highly anticipated featured piece in the 1972 season-closing Dubuque Symphony Orchestra performance had its fruition 32 years earlier.
And it didn’t disappoint those in attendance that late April day at Dubuque Hempstead High School’s Auditorium, based on a Telegraph Herald review the following afternoon.
The world premiere of former Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Conductor Parviz Mahmoud’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra was performed on a Stradivarius violin by longtime friend Vahe Djingheuzian, concertmaster for the Corpus Christi (Texas) Symphony.
“It is at once a succession of beautiful melodies and a highly technical piece,” wrote TH reviewer James Stolpa, a Loras College music instructor. “It contains many Persian folk tunes, which unfortunately we would not necessarily know. That does not take way from their beauty, however. The influence of the folk idiom allows for a style incorporating modal techniques and sounds which create moods of fantasy, even loneliness, but never without the ideal of hope.”
David Miller, of Platteville, Wis., the principal of the DSO string bass section at the time, remembered when the piece was played during the second half of the concert.
“I’ll never forget walking out on that stage ... it was like walking through Jello,” Miller, 70, said in a typewritten letter to the Telegraph Herald. “We were all so nervous. But when the concerto began, everything just melted away. We played our hearts and souls out. I had one eye on the music, one eye on the conductor and one eye on the soloist — and I think I only blinked between movements.”
The two had met, through a mutual friend, in 1940 while in Tehran, Iran.
“At the time, I didn’t know Parviz was a conductor, and he didn’t know I was a violinist,” Djingheuzian said in a preview story for the performance. “We have been good friends ever since.”
Mahmoud’s concerto was the first written by a Persian composer.
“Parvis will not tell you these things, but I must,” Djingheuzian said. “It is like no other concerto. The harmony comes from the music itself, and it has a style all its own.
“It is a very difficult piece to learn. But it is not unplayable, and more than that, it is violinistic.”
It was only the second time the two had worked together in public. And, they only rehearsed one and a half times, which caused a fun disagreement for the preview.
”But we do not have time for more rehearsals,” Djingheuzian said.
“No,” corrected Mahmoud. “We have the time, we just don’t have the money. To put the orchestra on the stage, it costs $4,000. That is for a concert, but even the rehearsal costs money.”
Regardless, according to the review, it didn’t matter:
“Those of us in attendance were fortunate for the opportunity to hear the premiere performance of a work which others say is destined to be heard again and again, “ Stolpa said.
Miller remembered the climax like this:
“Then, the last haunting notes of the violin concerto faded off to wherever good notes go. Dr. Mahmoud slowly put his baton on the music stand. Somebody yelled, ‘Bravo!’ and the audience erupted into a standing ovation which went on and on and on.
“Dr. Mahmoud pulled out a big, white handkerchief and mopped the sweat from his face. After that, he motioned for the orchestra to rise and be recognized. Dr. Djingheuzian shook hands with all of the principal players and the applause continued, again on and on and on ... again!
“I just wanted to case my instrument, go home, relax and take a nice long bath and a nice long nap!”