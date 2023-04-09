smurfs.jpg

This group of Smurf figures recently sold on eBay for $95.

The Smurfs is a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small, blue, humanoid creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest.

They were created and introduced as a series of comic characters by the Belgian cartoon artist Peyo in 1958, and they were known as Les Schrempf.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.

