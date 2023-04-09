The Smurfs is a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small, blue, humanoid creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest.
They were created and introduced as a series of comic characters by the Belgian cartoon artist Peyo in 1958, and they were known as Les Schrempf.
There are more than 100 Smurf characters, and their names are based on adjectives that emphasize their characteristics, such as Jokey Smurf, who likes to play practical jokes on his fellow Smurfs. Smurfette was the first female to be introduced in the series.
The Smurfs wear Phrygian caps, which came to represent freedom during the modern era.
They secured their place in North American pop culture in 1981, when the Saturday morning cartoon series, “The Smurfs,” produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, began airing on NBC. It ran until 1990. The show continued to air on the USA Network until 1993 and on Cartoon Network until 2003. Sony Pictures Animation released a Smurfs movie in the summer of 2011.
The group of Smurf figures shown is a small part of a very large collection we are selling for a client. This group found a buyer on eBay for $95.
