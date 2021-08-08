You would be hard-pressed to find a humane society with a more storied history than the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
An organized effort to form a humane society began in 1892, but it wasn’t until 1901 that the Dubuque Benevolent and Humane Society, led by Frederick E. Bissell, officially was founded.
Bylaws were written, and fundraising began to fulfill the society’s mission to protect the rights of children, animals (primarily horses) and companion animals.
There were no agencies that looked after the welfare of children and, despite the age of industry, horses often were used to do the work of machines, particularly in the farm fields.
“The horses were the main genesis of the whole movement,” said Executive Director Tonya Millard. “They weren’t treated very well.”
The society quickly got to work educating the public, distributing copies of “Black Beauty,” an 1877 novel by English author Anna Sewell, who wrote it specifically to highlight the plight of the working horse and “induce kindness, sympathy and an understanding treatment of horses.”
In 1903, the society distributed straw hats with holes cut out for the ears of horses as a reminder that animals were just as susceptible to the effects of the sun as humans.
The city provided a humane officer, who was a member of the police force, to the society to enforce anti-cruelty laws. Soon, the society was able to hire its first full-time humane officer.
On April 12, 1903, the Telegraph Herald reported on the work the society had done in its short existence: The mercy killing of a blind dog who had been wandering the city with a fatal case of mange, a boy who cut off the tail of a cat and was threatened with arrest, a teen boy who was “set upon” by a “muscular” volunteer of the society when he was caught abusing a dog, overworked and beaten horses removed from “grocer boys and butcher boys” and three cases where children were removed from abusive and/or neglectful homes and sent to the Home for the Friendless. The Home for the Friendless was renamed Mount Pleasant Home in 1914 and is operating today.
In 1904, the society responded to 197 animal complaints and 35 complaints of cruelty to children.
In the 1930s, the humane society experienced some significant changes from internal and external sources. Long-time humane officer Charles Arendt, who had served as the society’s field agent since 1904, retired. Government agencies began to take over child welfare, the city responded to animal complaints and trucks and cars had replaced horses, negating the need for many people to own them.
The society, which had operated out of several locations within the city, moved to a new location in Center Grove Township and named the seven acres of land Little Shelter Farm. Operating on a shoestring budget, the main building was a chicken coop, and volunteers often collected restaurant scraps to feed the animals. A pet cemetery was established and the new location gave the society room to expand.
“It always takes that committed group to moved it forward,” Millard said of the society’s successful efforts to grow and add to the services it offered.
The changes allowed the society to shift its focus from responding to animal and child welfare complaints to sheltering stray and abandoned animals and offering boarding services. By the 1960s, pet adoptions were offered.
The organization experienced ups and downs during the next couple of decades, but it never dissolved.
In 2013, the society moved into a state-of-the-art facility on Chavenelle Road. A $2 million donation from the Hadley and Marion Stuart Foundation helped make the move possible.
Today, the campus offers training for dogs, community education, an adoption area, a resource center for kids, a one-acre members only dog park and veterinary care for shelter animals.
Millard chalks up the success to the people of Dubuque.
“It’s the community,” she said. “We definitely have a pet-loving community here in Dubuque.”
Sources: Tonya Millard, executive director, Dubuque Regional Humane Society; “A Century of Service Continues: 1901-2001, The Dubuque Humane Society; “Work of the Humane Society: How the Other Half Lives,” Dubuque Telegraph Herald, April 12, 1903; Encyclopedia Dubuque, www.encyclopediadubuque.org.