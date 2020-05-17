If your birthday is today: Make an online connection that will give you greater freedom to deal with a large audience to get your word out or put your plans in motion. It’s time to reconstruct the way you do things and move forward with optimism.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Discipline and understanding will help you bring about positive change. Think of others when you implement what you want to do. Strive for peace and harmony as well as excellent long-term results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use discretion when joining online groups. Do your research and make your intentions clear right from the start. Take care of your mental, financial and physical well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t reveal personal information. Put a plan in place that will help you reach your objective. A creative endeavor will push you toward positive personal growth. Avoid argumentative people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at what you can do to make life easier for those less fortunate. Don’t let fear or uncertainty hold you back. Be innovative and lead the way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Financial instability will leave you feeling insecure. Consider what you can do to encourage positive change. An exciting conversation will alter the way you think and do things. Don’t share passwords or secrets.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Explore new ways to take care of business. The learning experience will expand your outlook and redirect you. A physical change will lead to more freedom to do as you please.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Go about your business and make changes at home that will take care of clutter and annoyances. Be creative as well as observant, and you will accomplish what you set out to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Find a way to spark your enthusiasm and stimulate your mind. Contribute to an organization that shares your beliefs. Make plans that offer incentives and give you hope.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for ways you and your loved ones can stay fit and work together well. Research simpler ways of living to discover valuable tips.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Consider what’s best for you and your loved ones. Discipline, organization and preparation will make life easier. Clean up and declutter.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Look for alternative ways to bring in extra cash. Providing services required in your community can help subsidize any losses you recently incurred. Don’t make promises you cannot keep.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let uncertainty cost you. Don’t be caught doing too little, too late. Use your intelligence to jump-start whatever is required to change your life for the better.