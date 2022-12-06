Event: ”The Nutcracker Ballet”
Performers: Dubuque City Youth Ballet.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18.
Site: The Grand Opera House,
135 Eighth St.
Cost: $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegrandoperahouse.com/the-nutcracker-ballet or at the box office. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Grand stops selling tickets online two hours before each performance. Tickets can be purchased at the box office until the show begins.
Synopsis
Whirling snowflakes and waltzing flowers frame this beloved holiday classic that has been performed annually by the Dubuque City Youth Ballet for 30 years.
It is Christmas Eve, and Clara and her brother Fritz are excited for the party their parents are hosting. The mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer arrives and gives presents to all of the children, including a Nutcracker doll to Clara. She is fascinated by it and is heartbroken when Fritz breaks it in a fit of jealousy.
The party comes to an end, and the family goes to bed. Unable to sleep, Clara begins looking for the Nutcracker. As the clock strikes midnight, strange things begin to happen.
After battling the evil Rat Queen and her horde, Clara and the Nutcracker, who has transformed into a prince, travel through the Land of Snow, dancing with snowflakes, and the Land of Sweets, where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Performed on stages around the world for 130 years, this timeless and universal classic is a crowd-pleasing holiday tradition. The familiar music and a cast made up of mostly children and young adults make it a perfect introduction to the magic of ballet.
Tidbits
- Artistic Director Marina O’Rourke and choreographer Megan MacLeod are leading a cast of 75 for this year’s performance.
- Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s most successful feat as a composer, “The Nutcracker” premiered in 1892 in St. Petersburg, Russia, to less than favorable reviews, although there was praise for Tchaikovsky’s musical score.
- The first complete production in the U.S. was by the San Francisco Ballet in 1944, which might have been successful because Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” had been featured in Disney’s 1940 film “Fantasia.” Fun fact: O’Rourke’s mother, Tatiana “Tanya” Bechenova, was a member of Ballet Russe in Los Angeles when Disney animators sketched her and some of her fellow dancers to use as models for the dancing hippos in the film.
- The New York City Ballet gave its first performance in 1954, with ballerina Maria Tallchief dancing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The fact that Tallchief was a member of the Osage Nation and America’s first Native American prima ballerina drew additional interest to the production.
- The melodic chime sounds of the celesta, an instrument Tchaikosky first heard during a trip to Paris, inspired the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”
- Performed much more often in the U.S. than any place else, the popularity of the ballet in America often is attributed to the large cast of children, the familiarity and warmth of the production and the fact that it shuns the normal high-brow reputation of ballet.
Origins of
‘The Nutcracker’
- E.T.A. Hoffmann, a German writer best known for fantasy and macabre realism, wrote “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” in 1816. Much darker in tone than the ballet it would become, the story is filled with tales of blood, violence and magic.
- Alexandre Dumas, author of adventure novels like “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo,” is credited with re-working Hoffmann’s dark tale in 1844 into a lighter children’s fairy tale.
- Dumas’ version is the one used by Tchaikovsky and his collaborators to craft what has become familiar to today’s audiences.
Quotable, from Artistic Director Marina O’Rourke
- “(E.T.A. Hoffmann’s) story is really stark and it’s creepy. But the ballet takes the nicest parts of it. You can still see that (original story) in the ballet in a much nicer way.”
- “Most of the dancers are dancing multiple roles. There’s around 225 costumes.”
- “This year, we have a pas de deux that features five couples. Not just the Sugar Plum Fairy and her partner, but four other couples. We’re very excited about that.”
- “We have 11 or 12 boys in the company and then the men. I think that’s more (males) than we’ve ever had before.”
- “Megan (MacLeod) has very fresh ideas and she’s at the peak of her technique. She can demonstrate things very beautifully. She’s very articulate and she can express not just what the step is, but what it means and what she’s looking for.”
- “We have some surprises this year. Puppeteers are involved, but that’s all I’ll say about that. We have a grandmother, not a grandfather, in the party scene. She’s a very wealthy dowager kind of women, and that’s our homage to Queen Elizabeth.”
- “When you can change things, when you can do something different, I think that’s the sign of a good classic. This story is very old, but it still keeps so much of its integrity. Not only do we have to keep the dancers interested, but Megan and I have to feed ourselves creatively.”
- “This community has a large ballet audience, because we’ve been operating for 50 years. We’ve been nurturing that for many, many years.”
- “It’s going to be a really fun, beautiful, big, wondrous ballet.”
