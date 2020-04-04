Clarke visiting assistant professor of Music Kylie Gougler has been named as one of seven voice teachers to be selected to receive a 2020 National Association of Teachers Singing Emerging Leader Award.
The biennial grant program with partial funding from the NATS Foundation is designed to recognize teachers of singing with no more than 10 years of teaching experience and who are active at the chapter and regional level of NATS. Winners receive a $750 grant to assist with their attendance at the NATS 56th National Conference, which will takes place Friday-Tuesday, June 26-30, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Other 2020 winning leaders are from Washington, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Colorado and Wisconsin.