MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Fifteen years after the Mineral Point community supported the founding of a nonprofit organization to provide arts and crafts education and steward the historic property at 18 Shake Rag St., Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts is inviting the public to celebrate its anniversary at a Halloween Masquerade Ball, set for Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St., will be transformed into a spooky speakeasy for the fundraiser featuring music, dancing and entertainment beginning at 8 p.m. Costumes and masks are encouraged. Masks made at this month’s Women’s Art Party will be available for purchase for $5.
In addition to the tunes DJ Fuzzy will be spinning, at 10, a $100 prize will be awarded for best costume. For a freewill donation, attendees can have their fortune read by the Great Huiedini, have their picture taken in the photo booth and commune with spirits at Madame Judy’s Ouija board.
General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $65 and include a cocktail hour from 7 to 8, with hors d’oeuvres. After 8, there will be a cash bar, with wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages.
Proceeds from the ball will benefit Shake Rag Alley’s general operations, which include the historic preservation of the buildings and grounds, as well as its ability to offer and expand youth and adult arts and crafts education and creative community programming.
Other events
- Arts Wisconsin and Make Music Day will host a free informational meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the Lind Pavilion. The next Make Music Day will take place worldwide on Sunday, June 21. Those interested in participating in Make Music Day in Wisconsin are invited to a community meeting with Aaron Friedman, of the New York-based Make Music Alliance, and Anne Katz, of Arts Wisconsin.
- Trick’r Treat will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Shake Rag Alley, after the Mineral Point Halloween Parade. Children will be able to meet friendly (not scary) costumed characters who will be passing out Halloween treats.
- Local and aspiring poets are invited to the monthly Driftless Poets workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Ellery House at Shake Rag Alley. The purpose of the group, which began meeting in January, is to provide support and encouragement for serious or aspiring poets seeking honest feedback on their work. To attend the free workshop, RSVP to director.shakeragalley@gmail.com or call 608-987-3292.
- A Women’s Art Party will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Lind Pavilion. Those attending will make up-cycled bows for holiday gift packages. Carole Spelic’ will demonstrate a way to reuse old magazines, leftover scrapbooking paper, wallpaper samples and out-of-date posters to make bows. Those participating also can bring a project to work on while socializing with the group. To attend, there is a $5 project fee, and an additional materials fee might apply. No registration is required, and drop-ins are welcome.
- Santa will return to Shake Rag Alley on Saturday, Dec. 7, for a day of holiday crafts. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a photo appearance from 10 a.m.-noon, while Santa’s workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets for the Santa Day tradition, which also is a fundraiser, are available at the Lind Pavilion. Photos with Santa are $10, and holiday crafts and gingerbread cottages are $5 each.