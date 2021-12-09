What’s the secret training technique that connects Michael Jordan, all of the Golden State Warriors, Derek Jeter, Novak Djokovic and Barry Trotz, the coach of the NHL’s 2018 Washington Capitals (they won the Stanley Cup)? Mindfulness.
That form of meditation allows for moment-by-moment awareness without distracting or negative attachment. As Jordan once said: “It’s the moment, man. It’s the moment. You gotta get in the moment and stay in it.”
The reason mindfulness — whether practiced in a quiet, darkened room or racing down the basketball court — is so powerful is that it allows keen observation without the distraction that comes from derailing, emotional responses. You focus. See. (Act without reacting.) Move on.
But most folks don’t accomplish that when they do mindful meditation, according to a new study in Clinical Psychology Review. It seems in actual practice, people substitute passive acceptance for mindful engagement — which is truly the heart of the practice. Just ignoring stuff isn’t the point. The point is to fully see it — even examine or question it — and then let it drift away so that you have both understanding and acceptance, without frustration, anger, stress.
When you learn to do that, you gain the many health benefits of mindfulness: calming of the stress response, decreased reactivity, increased empathy, sharper focus and enhanced working memory, less conflict with both your near and dear, and at work — and, apparently, enhanced athletic ability!
For info on technique, visit ClevelandClinic.org; search for “Mindfulness: 17 Simple Ways to Ease Stress.”
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.