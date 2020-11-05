Unveiling Captain Kathryn Janeway

A statue of Captain Kathryn Janeway recently was unveiled in Bloomington, Ind., established as Janeway's birthplace in "Star Trek: Voyager."

Kate Mulgrew attended the statue unveiling virtually, where she paid homage to her late mother, Joan Virginia Mulgrew.

"My mother, really was, something else," Mulgrew said. "She was eccentric, she was singular. She imprinted herself on my very being and shot me into the world like an arrow. I miss her every day, really."

Mulgrew also gave a nod to her Midwestern roots and touted her Iowa upbringing.

"My great teacher Stella Abner, who told me she was going to knock the Iowa out of me if it was the last thing she ever did," Mulgrew said. "And frankly, I think she was wrong, I'm rather proud of the Iowa in me just as I'm proud that Janeway is standing there in Bloomington, where she belongs."