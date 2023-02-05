Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
6. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
7. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
9. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
10. The Shards, Bret Easton Ellis, Knopf
11. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner Books
12. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
13. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
14. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
15. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
9. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
10. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
11. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
12. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
13. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
14. Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia, David Graeber, FSG
15. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
12. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
13. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
14. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
15. The Secret History, Donna Tartt, Vintage
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. The January 6th Report, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al., Celadon Books
6. You Just Need to Lose Weight: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People, Aubrey Gordon, Beacon Press
7. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
8. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
11. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
12. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
13. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
14. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
15. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
5. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
3. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
6. Captain America: The Ghost Army (Original Graphic Novel), Alan Gratz, Brent Schoonover (Illus.), Graphix
7. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
9. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
10. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
11. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
13. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
Young adult
1. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
7. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
11. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
12. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
13. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
14. The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Stephen Chbosky, MTV Books
15. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s illustrated
1. Construction Site: You’re Just Right: A Valentine Lift-the-Flap Book
Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books, $12.99, 9781797204307
2. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine: A Valentine’s Day Book For Kids
Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books, $13.99, 9780358272441
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
5. Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Studio
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
10. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
11. Peekaboo Rex!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
12. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
13. Where Do Diggers Say I Love You?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Scholastic
5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
