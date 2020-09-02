The list of female celebrities who skipped the 2020 Grammy Awards includes Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Taylor Swift — and although their absence may have dimmed their stars a bit, they remain three of the top performers in the world. But if you’re one of the 25% of women 18 to 64 who regularly skip their prescribed medication, you may be permanently dimming your chances for long-term survival.
According to a study from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, in the U.S. women are 54% more likely to skip needed medications than men are. Why? Because so often health insurance is tied to employment. Women are less likely than men to have full-time jobs and they earn less, so they often cannot afford their meds.
Among the most frequently prescribed medications for (non-pregnant) American women age 15 to 44 are levothyroxine (for low thyroid conditions), albuterol (for asthma) and SSRIs (to treat depression and anxiety). Not one of those can you skip without risking devastating short- and long-term health consequences. So until health care coverage is sustained, equal and affordable for all, if you’re having trouble paying for your medications, look at these resources. They may offer reduced pricing, rebates and other solutions:
• NeedyMeds: needymeds.org or email them at info@needymeds.org. They have info on assistance programs, databases and organizations (around 40,000 of them!) that offer drug coupons and rebates.
• Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) created the medicineassistancetool.org website to help patients get medicines for free or nearly free. Info also available at RxAssist.org.