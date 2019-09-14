Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host Fall Breakfast, Mindfulness Through the Seasons, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Participants will look at how paying attention to the present moment can deepen a relationship to the seasons — the beauty of the seasons in nature, as well as the changing seasons we experience in our lives.
The presenter will be Katie Pfiffner, a pastoral minister with the Sisters of Charity, BVM, who was first introduced to mindfulness through the martial arts then more deeply in yoga.
The offering will be $10. To register, by Friday, Sept. 20, call 563-582-3592 or email info@shalomretreats.org.