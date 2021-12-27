If your birthday is today: Recognize your strengths and put them to the test. Focus on what you know. Pick up on what's trending and can help you stay ahead of the competition. Use your connections and innovative ideas to get ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take physical action and incorporate a domestic change that will make your life easier. What you accomplish will lift your spirits. Look into something you want to explore in the new year.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Discipline will be required when dealing with financial and emotional matters. Put your energy where it counts and get ahead of the game where work responsibilities are concerned.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Sharing expenses and doing your fair share will improve meaningful relationships. Be open, honest and flexible, and you'll avoid discord.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't give up what you have until you have a replacement in the bag. Gauge what's trending and consider what's possible. Do the legwork necessary to make wise decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Think outside the box. It's your responsibility to change what you don't like and to pursue what makes you happy. Don't limit what you can do or give up on something you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Question your current direction and consider if you enjoy what you do and how you earn your living. Step outside your comfort zone, or at least investigate the possibilities that exist.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to what others say and do. A disciplined attitude and innovative plan will help you broaden your perspective and reach your goal. A change will put you in a positive frame of mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Time spent with an older friend or relative will be enlightening. Pay attention to what's being said and adopt a healthier attitude and lifestyle. Challenge yourself and satisfy your needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider how you earn your living and handle your money, and you'll find a way to cut costs and ease stress. A lifestyle adjustment will help you get back on track. Don't fall prey to needless spending.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stick to your plan. Make changes at home that will ease stress and encourage convenience and comfort. Get physical and take care of unfinished business. You've got something worth celebrating.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Think twice before you raise issues that may not go over well with a friend or relative. Keep the peace and focus on positive interactions. Simplify your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use common sense. If you act on your emotions, you are likely to make a mistake. Sit tight and explore your options.
Dec. 27