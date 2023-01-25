If your birthday is today: Take a different approach to life. You'll discover something that encourages you to dedicate more time to personal growth. Recognize how far you've come. Everything will fall into place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Look at a challenge to show off your skills and talents. Don't mislead others regarding money or what you are willing to contribute.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Search for answers. Don't let anger cause a feud. Be direct about what you are willing to do for others. Don't take part in gossip.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your help will be pivotal. Keep up the excellent work. An unexpected change may daunt you, but the result will be better than anticipated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Protect against injury and illness. Sign up for classes that will broaden your outlook and help you make the most of your talents.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) How you go about your business will interest someone who may also want to take advantage of you. Don't be too quick to give away your secrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider outcomes and the best way to navigate your way. Distance yourself from anyone trying to get you to do something for their benefit.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Physical activity, charity events and challenges will lead to acknowledgment. Being in the know will encourage others to consider you for a project or position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When in doubt, check the facts and proceed down the path that you find welcoming. Feeling good about your decisions because you did your homework will alleviate stress.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Think hard before you share your thoughts with others. Take the liberty to put someone at ease by offering your services.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll get the chance to do something you've never done. Participating in events that motivate you will lead to an opportunity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Size up situations quickly. Being gullible will leave you in a compromising position. Don't get into a debate that you cannot win.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick close to home and make changes that add to your comfort. An unusual offer will tempt you.
