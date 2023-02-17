Barbara Handler Segal has recalled strangers saying to her, “So you’re the Barbie doll.” At one time, she would simply walk away; later, she chose to just stand and smile. “It is very strange to have a doll named after you,” Segal has admitted. “Much of me is very proud that my folks invented the doll; I just wish I wasn’t attached to it.”

Californians Ruth and Elliot Handler manufactured dollhouse furniture, which they sold under their company name of Mattel. While successful, the Handlers always were casting about for one special item that would make Mattel an iconic name in the toy world.

Recommended for you

Hill has been a disc jockey, English teacher, educational workbook author and a freelance writer specializing in nostalgia. He can be reached at wryterhill.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.