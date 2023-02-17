Barbara Handler Segal has recalled strangers saying to her, “So you’re the Barbie doll.” At one time, she would simply walk away; later, she chose to just stand and smile. “It is very strange to have a doll named after you,” Segal has admitted. “Much of me is very proud that my folks invented the doll; I just wish I wasn’t attached to it.”
Californians Ruth and Elliot Handler manufactured dollhouse furniture, which they sold under their company name of Mattel. While successful, the Handlers always were casting about for one special item that would make Mattel an iconic name in the toy world.
In the early 1950s, the Handlers’ daughter, Barbara (b. 1941), had enjoyed playing with dolls. Not the run-of-the-mill, cherub-faced, infant variety, but shapely teenage paper dolls that came with fashionable cutout wardrobes. Ruth told Elliot that Mattel should offer a three-dimensional doll, designed as a young woman and with an appeal to older girls. Elliot harrumphed that the idea would never fly.
On a 1956 trip to Switzerland, however, the Handlers serendipitously found a doll much like the one Ruth had envisioned. “Lilli” was a German adult novelty toy that — unbeknownst to the Handlers — was based on a cartoon character who was, in reality, a “lady of the night.”
Back home the couple spent three years developing a clean-cut counterpart to naughty Lilli, a doll that proudly would bear their daughter’s name. On Barbie’s “official” birthdate — March 9, 1959 — the doll debuted at a New York toy convention. On that day, Barbie’s real-life namesake was a shy 17-year-old attending Los Angeles’ Hamilton High School.
First-version Barbie came dressed in a zebra-striped swimsuit and possessed a waterfall of blonde or brunette hair. She earned mixed reviews, with some critics grumbling that the voluptuous, long-limbed toy was too expensive ($3 at a time when the hourly minimum wage was $1) and, at 11½” — the original Lilli size — too small in comparison to traditional dolls.
The main problem, though, was Barbie’s overt sexiness, and Sears quickly declared her unfit for their store shelves. However, Barbie quickly flew off everyone else’s shelves and eventually became the best-selling doll in history, with worldwide sales of 1 billion units.
Barbie offered an extensive optional wardrobe and, later, morphed through numerous occupations and ethnicities. Along the way, feminists often railed against her, labeling Barbie a vacuous bimbo and complaining that her proportional measurements (36-18-33) were unrealistic and potentially unhealthy for impressionable young girls who wanted to emulate her.
In 1961, Barbie’s boyfriend Ken arrived in stores. In doll form he was California beach cool, but the human Ken — named after Barbara’s brother — once admitted, “I was a real nerd. I played the piano and went to movies with subtitles.”
At 18, Barbara Handler married Allen Segal. They had two children, including a daughter named Cheryl. There’s no doubt that Cheryl Segal was raised with the usual delights of any Southern California girl.
With one exception.
Cheryl never owned a Barbie doll.
