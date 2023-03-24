Event: “The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Gen,” University of Dubuque Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $21-$30 for the public; $16 for children; $5 for lap seats for ages 3 and younger; $16-$25 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets $16-$25. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- The adaptation finds Tortoise and Hare 10 years later, with children and exploring modern-day distractions.
- “The Next Gen” features Tortoise Junio and Lil’ Hare in a new race, where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children.
- Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for its electroluminescent artistry that combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in darkness.
- Based in New Orleans, the group was featured as semi-finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and won Tru TV’s “Fake Off.”
- The process of building Lightwire Theater’s electroluminescent characters starts with recyclable materials, including aluminum rods, election signs, skateboard wheels, dryer ducting, plumbing supplies, PVC pipes, fishing poles, duct tape, zip ties and backpacks to help define peaks and angles in the sculptures. Black fabric is added for dimension and lined with electroluminescent wire known as “el wire.” The wire, which can be powered by batteries and requires no theatrical lighting, gives a 360-degree of glowing light.
- “Page to Stage: STEM Race Challenge,” with the Dubuque County Library, will be hosted for children in first through fifth grades and will use a variety of craft supplies to construct a vehicle that can race. Each child who attends will receive one free child’s admission with the purchase of an adult admission to “The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Gen.” Three programs will be offered: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Dubuque County Library, Farley Branch; 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross Branch; and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Dubuque County Library, Peosta/NICC Branch.
