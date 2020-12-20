Start spreading the news ...
With just those four words, you’ll now likely have “Theme from ‘New York, New York’” stuck in your head on and off for days.
“That little introduction to ‘New York, New York’ just gets everybody going,” said David Resnick, executive director of the Northeast Iowa School of Music in Dubuque. “That is a multimillion-dollar introduction.”
It’s a common experience: You’re going about your day when suddenly, you find yourself playing the same few lines of a song on repeat over and over again in your head. Maybe you just heard it on the radio. Maybe you haven’t thought about it in years.
I mean, who among us hasn’t sung to themselves the same few lines of “Telephone,” by Lady Gaga, featuring Beyonce, for several days? Just me? OK.
But it turns out there are reasons some so-called “earworms” tend to get stuck inside our heads more than others. And professionals who spend their time curating popular music certainly can tell you what they are.
“If it just has a hook or a chorus that just really resonates with people, that seems to be the, really, catch-all for making a song popular, and that just kind of sticks with you,” said Michael Lenstra, who owns and works as a DJ for Alexxus Entertainment.
Resnick noted that researchers have studied earworms for some time because getting songs stuck inside our heads seems to be an almost universal experience.
Much of what makes for an earworm depends on the individual experiencing it. But typically, a set of clever lyrics or the right balance of musical repetition with a little bit of variation can help get a song stuck in our brains. A connection of a song to a memory or emotion also helps.
“Earworms are generally not ordinary kinds of musical phrases, but there’s something unusual and special about them that has wormed its way into your life,” Resnick said.
He has found that typically, the most recent song he played is the one that ends up running through his mind.
“The last tune I hear, it works its way through me all day, and if I want to get rid of it, I’ll sit down and play some more,” Resnick said. “I’m a serial earworm guy.”
There’s also the matter of familiarity, according to Amy Dunker, a professor of music at Clarke University. If you hear a song over and over, it’s more likely to get stuck inside your head. Something you’ve just heard for the first time won’t get stuck unless it’s similar to a tune you already know.
Songs to which you have a strong emotional connection also are a likely candidate to make their home in your head.
“We are more emotionally driven then we realize we are,” she said. “That’s one of the impacts of music in general. It surpasses that rational, verbal stage and goes deeper in to our psyche.”
To Lenstra, songs that are easy to sing along with seem most likely to be on the minds of events where he works as a DJ. He said earlier this month that the top wedding songs reported by a service he uses were “Uptown Funk,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “Don’t Stop Believing.”
“It’s something that just seems to stick with everyone,” Lenstra said.
In the last couple of years, songs such as “Truth Hurts,” by Lizzo, and “Simple,” by Florida Georgia Line, have been particularly popular with crowds.
And then, there’s the tunes that always seem to pop up at the end of wedding receptions: “Friends in Low Places” “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” and “Piano Man.”
“Those seem to be the crowd favorites, no matter what the age,” Lenstra said.
Tri-state residents also seem to have their favorite earworms.
Jered Noonan, who co-owns DJ service Absolute Music, said he and his team get requests to play “Sweet Caroline” at almost every event.
For some reason, groups of people who work at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center or attend or have gone to the University of Dubuque like to request the song “Africa,” by Toto, Noonan said.
And while some songs get more playtime at events than others, there are a few songs that, when they do come up, play in the minds of Noonan’s DJs afterward: “Chicken Dance,” Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out,” Psy’s “Gangnam Style” and the theme from the movie, “Mission Impossible.”
Typically, his DJs’ most common earworms have a few things in common: They’re participatory, catchy and have plenty of repetition.
“If they do get requested, they frequently say these songs get stuck in their head,” Noonan said.