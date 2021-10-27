They're known as an infamous duo at Dubuque Museum of Art -- two long-time volunteers who love what they do and have no plans to stop anytime soon.
"I'm not sure how infamous we are," Cindy Nelms-Byrne said. "Possibly notorious or long-haul would be more accurate."
Sandy Hirstein, a retired publishing executive, began her tenure as a volunteer at the behest of her friend Nelms-Byrne. She was looking for an outlet to keep her busy after retiring as a chief executive officer in July 1999.
"Cindy told me that she had started there as a volunteer," she said. "I was ready to volunteer somewhere ASAP, since I was used to being extremely busy between my work and raising two daughters. I thought it would be a perfect place for me, too. So in August of 1999, I started."
The two began their volunteer work just as the building at the corner of Locust and Seventh streets opened to the public. Hirstein recalled one of the more unusual 'living exhibits.'
"One of my favorite memories is of the museum dogs, Molly and Coconut, who always accompanied (then-museum director) Ed Ritts to work," she said. "When the dogs heard the doors open, they would come running and tumbling over themselves to greet visitors, who were usually pleasantly surprised by their enthusiasm."
Nelms-Byrne, who also is an artist, said one of her favorite memories was when the museum exhibited her work.
"I was honored to have an exhibit of my own work in the main floor gallery," she said. "I participated in talking about the work and my inspirations for it."
Nelms-Byrne said living in close proximity to the museum has made it easy to attend artist receptions and participate in helping launch exhibitions.
"I am an artist and I love art is almost all of its forms," she said. "It seems like a natural fit. I live within walking distance, about two minutes by car. I just love watching new exhibits being unpacked, and being able to be one of the first people to see a new show."
For Hirstein, her Chicago upbringing gave her the opportunity to visit one of the world's most famous art museums on a regular basis.
"I had the unique opportunity to spend many wonderful afternoons at the Art Institute (of Chicago). I went there on my own, which 12-year-olds could do in those days, and I fell in love with all kinds of art and with the Art Institute. Those visits impacted my whole life."
At almost seven feet wide and 10 feet tall, artist George Seurat's "Sunday Afternoon on La Grande Jatte" dominates the space in Gallery 240 at the Art Institute.
"I can still recall the chills I felt the first time I saw (it)," Hirstein said. "And the joys of wandering among (Claude) Monet's waterlilies."
Other favorite memories included watching people hop out of their cars to take selfies with Seward Johnson's "American Gothic" sculpture of Grant Wood's iconic painting, and seeing the number of young people who developed a love of art by visiting the museum.
"Margi Buhr (director of education at the museum) has an art class for 6-year-old kids that took place on my afternoon at the museum," Hirstein said. "Some of them attended that class until they reached junior high. Greeting them over the years and having them show me what they had done, seeing them grow and solidify their love for art -- those are memories I cherish most."
Like many volunteer positions dealing with the public, Nelms-Byrne and Hirstein have fielded their share of strange questions and encounters.
"Someone will wander in with a work of art that was inherited or gifted to them, and they want to know if the museum is interested in buying it or telling them what it's worth," she said.
Hirstien said some visitors mistake the museum for the aquarium and are surprised that an art museum exists in Dubuque.
"They ask, 'Is this where the fish are?'" she said. "'No, that would be the river museum.' 'Then, what is this?' 'This is the Dubuque Museum of Art.' 'Really?'"
After more than two decades as volunteers, Nelms-Byrne and Hirstein are loving what they do and loving what the museum does for the Dubuque area.
"I'd love to see them expand with more exhibits and types of exhibits," Nelms-Byrne said. "But I think it's doing very well as it is."
"I want the museum to continue doing what it's been doing over many years," Hirstien said. "Introducing visitors to thought-provoking expressions of what life means to singular artists who deserve a hearing and seeing."