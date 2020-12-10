In 1971, the writer Clifford Irving sold “The Autobiography of Howard Hughes” to McGraw Hill publishers. The problem was Irving never talked with Hughes. Irving spent 17 months in prison for the deception — and then went on to make big bucks from his next book “Hoax,” detailing his fraudulent activities. (Richard Gere played Irving in the movie.)
That’s a good parallel for claims that certain herbal medicines promote weight loss. A new study shows those assertions are about as reliable as Irving’s were. But we expect, like the public did for “Hoax,” many folks will continue to reward such products with their business.
A global review, published in Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism, looked at 54 randomized, controlled trials of herbal weight-loss products. The researchers found that in most trials, there was no solid evidence of benefit, and when herbal meds did beat the placebo, the weight loss wasn’t statistically significant. Herbal medicines frequently used included green tea, garcinia cambogia, white kidney bean and African mango.
If you want a boost in your weight-loss efforts, ditch expensive — and dubious — herbal supplements. Here are three approaches that work together to produce safe, effective results.
1. Eat a plant-based diet free of added sugars, highly processed foods, and red and processed meats.
2. Take in fewer calories and increase calories burned with physical activity.
3. Eat between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. During off hours, drink water, tea and coffee.
That’s it. Done deal.
