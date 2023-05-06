If your birthday is today: Let your imagination run wild and you'll come up with impressive ideas. Let your actions express how you feel. Trusting and believing in yourself will motivate you to go the distance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't feel obligated to do everything yourself. Reach out to people who share your concerns. Distance yourself from those who spread fake news.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do what you can to help others, but don't make promises you can't keep. Don't divulge information that can cause problems for you.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll underestimate the extent of a job or pursuit. Protect your reputation. Don't exaggerate or believe everything you hear.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Work toward a goal you can reach by yourself. Too much outside interference will hold you back. Stay focused on creating opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Participation will teach you much. Get involved in something that can make a difference in your community.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to financial and legal matters. Update documents that have a due date. Don't be afraid to divulge your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your energy into learning and developing. The discipline you have will ensure that you do a good job in a timely manner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use your imagination and dazzle a loved one. Share your feelings and intentions, and you'll improve relationships and your standard of living.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Protect what's yours. Invest time and money in yourself and your relationships. Think outside the box and you'll make a good impression.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Create opportunities. Take the path that's best for you. Don't follow someone who decides to take a different route.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Use experience, knowledge and skills to get where you want to go. Take on a challenge that will encourage you to improve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't waste time trying to fix something that isn't broken. Pay attention to what you say and how you look. Now's the time to make valuable lifestyle improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.