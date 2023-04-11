Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: You can follow your heart and do something you love if you take the most comfortable path. A lifestyle change will lead to disposable cash. An investment will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make changes at home that add to your comfort or that help you make a move. Turn your dream into a reality. You're luckier than you know.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Changing your mind is an option; refuse to let someone make decisions for you. Reach out for information that will help you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to how you look and feel. Project a welcoming energy. How you approach your responsibilities will have an impact.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take charge and be fair to those following your lead. Be a good listener; you'll discover information that helps you drum up support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't believe everything you hear. Look for opportunities to advance your career. Mix business with pleasure and get to know who can help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Fix your space to suit your needs. Put your skills to the test and you'll be happy with the results you get. A lifestyle change will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. You'll be under close scrutiny, making it vital that you are prepared, precise and straightforward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take nothing for granted. If you want something done your way, do it yourself. Don't put your health, finances or position at risk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let anyone limit your achievements. Play to win. A past connection will make a welcome return. Be prepared to compromise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Figure out what you want. Refuse to let an outsider talk you into something you don't need. Trying to buy love or favors will end in disappointment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Push forward. Finding a way to use your skills will help increase your earning potential. A personal change will boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take control, focus on what's important to you and work to solve problems. Protect yourself from anyone who isn't trustworthy.
