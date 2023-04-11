If your birthday is today: You can follow your heart and do something you love if you take the most comfortable path. A lifestyle change will lead to disposable cash. An investment will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make changes at home that add to your comfort or that help you make a move. Turn your dream into a reality. You're luckier than you know.

