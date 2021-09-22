Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dubuque County will host a series of fall food and garden-related workshops, beginning this month.
Putting Your Landscape to Bed will take place from 7:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive. Feature topics will include houseplants, hydrangeas, seed starting, flowering shrubs, fall basket making, conifers, feeding birds, plants for butterflies and plants that compliment hostas. The cost is $20. For more information, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/dubuque/content/fall-workshop.
Apples Galore: Intro to Apple Cider Making will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Clarke University’s Catherine Byrne Hall. John Stierman, of Stiermans Orchard, will share how to find the best apples for apple treats and how to press cider. Participants also will be able to taste fresh-pressed cider from different varieties of apples. The cost is $10. Register by Thursday, Sept. 23.
Meet the Meat: Pork Edition will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the University of Dubuque’s Peters Commons. Participants will learn how to use different types of pork, how to shop for cuts of meat and meet local pork producers. The evening will conclude by preparing a dish, with guidance from a professional chef. Tickets are $25. Register by Thursday, Sept. 30.
Wine Wednesday will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, in Durango, Iowa. The evening will focus on Iowa wine and grape production, the winemaking process and the principles of wine tasting and sensory evaluation. The cost is free, but registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Food Adventure Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Dyersville (Iowa) Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE; and Friday, Oct. 29, at the Dubuque County Extension office, 14858 W. Ridge Lane, Suite 2. Hosted in collaboration with Project Rooted, the camps for those in kindergarten through third grade will explore how food gets to our plates with apple taste tests and pumpkin slime. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $20. Register by Friday, Sept 24, for the event Dyersville, and by Thursday, Oct. 21, for the event in Dubuque, at tinyurl.com/3mpukdce.
To register for other events or for more information, visit bit.ly/dbqfallfood or call 563-583-6496.